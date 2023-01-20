Rockers Pay Tribute to David Crosby – Sebastian Bach, Mike Portnoy + More

The rock community is once again in mourning after the news broke that David Crosby died today (Jan. 19) at the age of 81. Sebastian Bach and Mike Portnoy are among the rockers who've paid tribute to the musician on social media.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," the statement reads.

"He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Crosby was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, which later became Crosby, Still, Nash & Young (CSNY) when Neil Young joined. In addition to performing on five albums with The Byrds and many with the several variations of CSNY, Crosby released eight solo records between 1971 and 2021, with For Free being the most recent.

Sebastian Bach, Brian Wilson, Mike Portnoy and The Offspring's Noodles are among the musicians who've paid homage to Crosby on social media. See the posts below — this story will be updated as more tributes come in.

Sebastian Bach

Brian Wilson

The Doors

Phil Campbell

Mike Portnoy

Billy Corgan

Noodles (The Offspring)

Jefferson Airplane

Chuck D

Brian Ray (Paul McCartney)

Nils Lofgren

Melissa Etheridge

Matt Pinfield

Jeff Scott Soto