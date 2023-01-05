53 Rockers Who&#8217;ve Been in Multiple Successful Bands

Chris Hyde, Getty Images / Kevin Winter, Getty Images / Buda Mendes, Getty Images

It's hard enough to "make it" in a band as it is, especially in rock and metal. Some musicians have not only been lucky enough to garner success through one act — they've had it in two or three, and maybe even more.

While artists such as Slash and Chris Cornell went on to form supergroups Velvet Revolver and Audioslave after departing from Guns N' Roses and Soundgarden, others such as Corey Taylor went on to work with multiple bands simultaneously. Many of them also have had well-received solo careers.

We've compiled a list of musicians who have been in multiple successful bands in order to celebrate them for all the music they've given us, because most of these can't just be written off as "side projects." Scroll through the gallery below to see our top 53 rockers who have been in multiple successful bands.

Top 53 Rockers Who've Been in Multiple Successful Bands

