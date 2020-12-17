Pets Alive Gets Two 1st Place Awards

Congratulations to our friends at Pets Alive in Middletown. They’ve won two 1st place awards in the past week, and in our opinion they really deserve it. Pets Alive is a no-kill shelter in Middletown that has helped and adopted out thousands of pets over the years. They are also a favorite of all of us here at the radio station. Every year at Halloween we hold a pet costume contest to benefit Pets Alive. They are already number one in our book, but it's nice to see them get the recognition they deserve from the community.

We want to say kudos to Pets Alive for nabbing first place for best non for profit in the Times Herald Record Reader’s Choice Awards. This is the 6th year in a row that Pets Alive has won this award, so you know that they’re doing something right. Pets Alive is also the first place winner of the Mid Hudson Heroes campaign from Ulster Savings Bank. That means a $2500 prize to help the animals in the upcoming months. That’s huge.

2020 has been a tough year for Pets Alive and other non for profit groups. It’s not easy to hold fundraisers during a global pandemic. Want to help out? You can be part of their Sponsor A Pet Holiday Stocking Fundraiser, or make a donation in a friends name as a gift and they’ll receive a Pets Alive card. For more information on Pets Alive, their mission, and how you can help, check out their facebook page or website.