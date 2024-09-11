Peter Frampton Performs At The Palace Theater Albany, Enter to Win

Legendary guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Peter Frampton is set to electrify the Palace Theater on Friday, September 13th as part of his “The Positively Thankful Tour.” This 2024 tour marks an incredible milestone for Frampton, celebrating 60 years of touring and showcasing his enduring passion for music. Tickets are available and can be purchased here.

Frampton's career is a tapestry of rock history. He first grabbed attention at age 16 as the lead singer and guitarist for the British band The Herd. By 18, he co-founded Humble Pie, one of the earliest supergroups. His influential career has seen him collaborate with a stellar roster of artists, including George Harrison, David Bowie, B.B. King, and many others.

Not just a performer, Frampton's impact extends beyond the stage. He played a key role as a technical advisor and cameoed in Cameron Crowe’s Oscar-winning film Almost Famous. His Grammy-winning album Fingerprints and the critically acclaimed Frampton Forgets The Words are testaments to his remarkable talent. Frampton’s 1976 live album Frampton Comes Alive! continues to be one of the top-selling live albums of all time.

In addition to his recent success, including his PBS special filmed at London’s Royal Albert Hall and the forthcoming limited-edition vinyl box set Frampton@50, Frampton remains a vibrant force in the music world.

Don’t miss your chance to see Peter Frampton live in concert!

Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets!

Want to be part of this unforgettable night? Enter our contest for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Peter Frampton at the Palace Theater. To enter, simply fill out the form below: