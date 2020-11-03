Pet Wellness Exam and Rabies Vaccine for Only $26

Owning a pet can be one of the most rewarding experiences ever. The unconditional love, the smiles they bring to our faces and the loyalty, just to name a few. In turn, we love them back and we promise to take good care of them. It can get expensive, though. Here’s a chance for you to take care of your pet and do it at an affordable price.

Catskill Veterinary Services, PLLC, Besties Animal Rescue and Pets Alive are teaming up to bring wellness exams with rabies vaccines to the community at affordable prices. Helping Hands Helping Paws will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 10AM - 3PM ay 401 Washington Street in Newburgh. Access to veterinary care is so very important and a crucial key to keeping our pets healthy and happy.

All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in secure cat carriers. Payment will be due at time of services, cash or credit card accepted. Wellness exam with rabies vaccine is only $26 for dogs and cats. And Pets Alive Pet Chow Pantry will have both dog and cat dry food available for those families in need, you do not need to register to pick up food. Food will be available while supplies last.

Additional services and vaccinations available with wellness exam. You can register and check out a list of prices for additional services on the registration page. Catskill veterinary will have medications on site to prescribe including deworming, flea, tick and heartworm medications.

Face coverings and social distancing are mandatory for Helping Hands Helping Paws. For more information visit the event facebook page.