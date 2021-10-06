Do Pet Owners Need To Have Their Dog Licensed in Hudson Valley?

So, you have a dog, a pup, a four-legged family member, or in my house, what is referred to as 'My Little Honey Bunch's of Oats" have you taken the time to get a dog license from the town (city/village, etc) that you live in?

Do you even need one? There is a little bit of a debate with the people I asked, as to whether or not you really need one. Is it just another 'tax' that you have to pay since you live in New York State?

If you already do things like take your dog for regular check-ups, and you have made sure to keep your dog's vaccinations up-to-date, then one more step to make sure they are licensed might not be such a big seal.

Here is what a few Hudson Valley towns are asking for you to do:

In the City of Middletown, it is required that all dogs be licensed. You will need to apply for the license at the City Hall, City Clerk, and bring your rabies vaccination certificate. At this time, the fee is $11, or $23 if your pet is not spayed or neutered.

The City of Newburgh, the dog license costs $8.50 (spayed or neutered) ; $15.50 (not spayed or neutered).

Town of Saugerties, you will need to get the license at the Town Clerks office. Spayed or neutered dogs are $3.50. Not spayed or neutered, are $10.50. You will also need to bring proof of up-to-date vaccinations when you apply for the permit.

Town of Poughkeepsie. You will need to apply for the license at the Town Clerks office. You will need to bring with you certificates showing rabies vaccination status, along with a proof if the dog has been spayed or neutered. The fee? $8 for spayed or neutered dogs, $18 for those that are not.

The City of Poughkeepsie, also requires that dogs be licensed. The fees that they charge are $7 if your dog is spayed or neutered, $20.50, if they are not.

Do you have your dog licensed? Do you think that everyone should do this? Or it's just the local municipalities trying to get more money out of the tax payers?

