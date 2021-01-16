Pet Of The Week: Meet Elvis

This time of year in the Hudson Valley is perfect for snuggling up on the couch and relaxing with your loved ones. During these long cold months having a furry four-legged friend along for the ride is an added bonus.

Who are we kidding? Dogs are the best companions for life.

Hudson Valley pet rescue, Pets Alive, introduced us to this heartthrob named Elvis.

Provided by Pets Alive

Elvis is definitely more than just a "Hound Dog." He's a 10-year-old pup who, according to Pets Alive, "may be up there in age but he's still got a lot of love to give!" Elvis first came to the Hudson Valley from a kill shelter in Georgia.

This cutie was just a puppy when he arrived at Pets Alive back in 2011 and was quickly adopted. However, in 2012 Elvis was returned to Pets Alive after his owners could no longer take care of him.

Great news for dog lovers looking for a new addition to their family: Elvis is now available for adoption. According to Pets Alive, Elvis "would do best in a home where he is the only pet. He likes to play - and snuggle."

Think about how many fun Elvis song puns you could come up with while hanging out with the pup!

If you're interested in adding Elvis to your home, you can apply for adoption through the Pets Alive website. Adoptions are available by appointment only virtually and in person.

To make an appointment to meet Elvis you can give Pets Alive a call at 845-386-9738. Pets Alive is located at 3 Derby Road, Middletown, NY.