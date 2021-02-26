Pet Microchip Clinic in Kingston

I’m sure you’ve heard the stories. Family pet disappears, and is reunited with the family years later. And those stories seem more frequent in recent years, most likely because many of those reunited pets were microchipped. Is your pet microchipped? If not, you might want to consider having it done for your own peace of mind, and here’s the perfect chance for you to do it.

The Ulster County SPCA on 20 Wiedy Road in Kingston is hosting a Microchip Clinic on Friday, March 12, as part of "Check the Chip" Day. This clinic is for pets both needing a microchip and pet owners wanting to check a currently implanted microchip.

If your pet is already microchipped, stop by between 9AM and 12PM on Friday, March 12 to have your pet’s microchip checked. A volunteer will scan your pet to confirm the microchip is still in place, give you your pet's microchip number, and provide you information on how you can check that the chip is still registered to you. This service is free and does not even require an appointment.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment for their pet or pets) to be microchipped can book an appointment by going to the booking website. Microchips are $25 each and prepayment is required to book your appointment.

Your pet is part of the family. Microchipping is easy, inexpensive and it’s one of the best things you can do for your pet and for yourself. For more information about the microchip clinic March 12 in Kingston, visit the Ulster County SPCA website.