Hudson Valley Pet Friendly Getaways for You and Your Pup

What's your ideal vacation?

Some may prefer a beach with a sunset view, a quiet cabin in the woods, or a night in a big city, exploring the shops.

Bringing our pets on vacation is the highlight of the trip.

Vacation is never complete if you're missing something or someone. More than ever, people are bringing their pets with them on daily car rides, on road trips, and most importantly, on vacation.

Admit it, it wouldn't actually be a vacation without them. Otherwise, you pay a pet sitter or watch them on the camera that's accessible through your phone and you miss them the entire time.

Next time you plan your vacation, be sure that there is a comfy spot for your furry friend to sleep on too.

Here's a list of dog-friendly places to stay in the Hudson Valley.

Dogwood Cabin

Wurtsboro, NY 12790

This cabin is tucked far in within the Hudson Valley. On site, the amenities are endless. They offer an outdoor grill, fire pit, two decks, and a sunroom. There's a backyard/wooded area for your pup to explore too.

The pet fee is only $20.

Click here to find out more.

Rivertown Lodge

731 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

This lodge is over 40 years old and filled with history. It used to be an old movie theater. On site, there are screens on front porches and bikes to borrow. The backyard has a picnic table and ping pong set up.

Their pet fee is only $30.

Click here to read their policies.

Hasbrouck House

3805 Main St, Stone Ridge, NY 12484

Known for being a "modern luxury escape," there's something for everyone at the Hasbrouck House. It has a spa, different room options, and suites on site. This boutique hotel fits the needs of the owners and pup.

Their pet fee is only $25.

Click here to read about their policies on pets in rooms and cottages.

The Arnold House

839 Shandelee Rd, Livingston Manor, NY 12758

This Catskills getaway is enchanting. The Arnold House is on over 80 acres with views of the Shandelee Mountains and a tavern on site. They invite the owners and their pups to explore the trails and spend the night in this cozy hotel.

There is a $50 pet fee.

Find out more here.

http://www.thearnoldhouse.com/rooms

Would you ever stay at pet-friendly hotel? Have you ever brought your pup with you on vacation? Share with us below.

