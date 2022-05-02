‘Serious Situation:’ Hudson Valley, New York Student Brings Weapon To School

Police in the Hudson Valley say "quick action prevented a serious situation" after a student was caught with what appeared to be a loaded gun in school.

On Thursday, the Town of Hyde Park Police Department confirmed an FDR High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to the high school.

Student Found With Loaded Gun In Backpack At FDR High School in Hyde Park, Dutchess County

On Monday, April 18 around 1:47 p.m., a Hyde Park resource officer was alerted by school officials about a student who was possibly in possession of a BB gun at FDR High School, located at 154 South Cross Road in Hyde Park.

"Fast action by (the) school administration and Officer Stallone discovered that a 15-year-old student entered the school with a loaded BB gun in their backpack," the Town of Hyde Park Police Department wrote in a press release. The airsoft gun was a realistic-looking gun that resembled a firearm."

Police have not released why they believe the student brought the gun to class or what the student planned to do with it. Airsoft guns are realistic-looking toy guns used in airsoft sports. They are designed to shoot non-metallic projectiles, often called BBs, which are typically made of plastic.

Hyde Park Student Arrested

The 15-year-old student was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 16, a juvenile delinquency offense

The unnamed FDR High School student was released with an appearance ticket to appear before the Dutchess County Juvenile Probation in May.

"The quick action by the school administration and the Hyde Park Police Department prevented a serious situation. The overall safety of all the students is paramount," the Town of Hyde Park Police Department added in a press release.

