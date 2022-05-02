There was a tragedy in Rhinebeck, NY this weekend when a man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train near the Rhinecliff-Kingston station just before 5 PM on Sunday.

Train Fatality in Rhinebeck, NY

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities say that an Amtrak train headed to New York City from Chicago struck a man that was walking in an unauthorized area near the train tracks. Unfortunately, this is not the first time such a collision has happened in the Rhinebeck area.

Train Accident History in Rhinebeck, NY

In June of 2019, a 92-year-old man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train not far from Sunday's accident site. Another similarity was the circumstances of the collision. It was reported that the man, identified as An V. Tran, was walking near the tracks, presumably in an unauthorized area, when he was struck.

Response from Poughkeepsie, NY

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro released a statement about the collision as well:

We are deeply saddened by this tragedy, and extend our thoughts and prayers to this entire family. We keep their family and friends close in our hearts. We thank the fast response by the New York State Police and our local first responders, whose dedication to their duty knows no limits in their efforts to keep Dutchess County residents safe.

Unfortunately, there are hundreds of train-related accidents every year.

Train Fatalities in the Hudson Valley, NY

Nationwide, there were 772 railroad-related fatalities in the United States, a five-year high according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. In New York State, the number of fatalities falls to 32. When looking specifically at the Hudson Valley, there were just two fatalities in 2021 and a total of 20 fatalities since 2017. Here are a few ways to make sure you keep yourself safe and off the rails.

Train Safety in the Hudson Valley

There are several things to keep in mind as both a pedestrian and a driver when it comes to train safety. Most should be common knowledge, but as statistics show, there are still accidents happening on the rails that could be avoided if these guidelines were followed more often.

The first tip is to stay out of unauthorized areas. In New York State, 60 of the reported railroad-related incidents involved people trespassing on railroad property. Another tip to follow is to always obey railroad crossing lights and gates, and never try to walk or drive around or under a closing gate. Also, keep in mind that it's difficult to determine the speed of an oncoming train. If you see one approaching, always wait for it to pass before crossing in a designated railroad crossing area.

And speaking of trespassing, check out what happened to a trespassing ghost hunter in Buffalo, NY below.

