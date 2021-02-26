A person was rushed to the hospital with "potentially life-threatening injuries," after falling through ice trying to help a dog.

On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., the Union Vale Fire Department was dispatched to 2250 Clove Road for reports of a person who fell through the ice on a pond while attempting to retrieve a dog.

Upon arrival, officials found the person in the water, which was approximately six to eight feet deep, about 25 feet from shore. Using ice water rescue techniques, firefighters and deputies from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office were able to safely and swiftly remove the individual from the water.

The unnamed individual was treated on scene and transported to the hospital for further evaluation of "potentially life-threatening injuries", according to the Union Vale Fire Department.

The dog was also safely removed from harm without being injured, officials say.

"Union Vale Fire Department Chief Steven Schmoke would like to extend a thank you to all individuals from the Union Vale Fire Department and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office (whose) quick actions led to the subject being rescued in a safe, timely manner. Additionally, a thank you to the Dispatchers at the DC911 Communications Center for relaying pertinent information to the first responders while providing the necessary assistance to the 911 callers. The joint team effort of all involved resulted in a favorable outcome to a potentially deadly situation," the Union Vale Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Officials did not provide an update on the person who fell through the ice. But, in the comment section of the Union Vale Fire Department's Facebook post about the incident one person said the patient was stable.

"I was the medic and (the) patient was stable upon arrival at (the) hospital," Brian Furlong commented.

