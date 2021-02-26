‘Close Out Sale’ Announced For Unique Hudson Valley Business

A very popular and unique business that sold beer, wine, food and records is holding a "close out sale."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Last week, The Vinyl Room, the Hudson Valley's first-ever taproom and record shop, announced Feb. 28 will be the company's last day open for business at its Village of Wappinger Falls location.

The Vinyl Room offers its customers a wide range of items. The business opened on East Main Street in 2017. It sells vinyl records, wine, craft beer and pizza.

This weekend The Vinyl Room is holding a close-out sale, selling all vinyl for 75 percent off.

"75% off all vinyl close out sale. Please join us for our final weekend in Wappingers Falls. Come take advantage of an amazing close out deal of 75% off all vinyl purchases Friday - Sunday," The Vinyl Room wrote on Facebook.

The final weekend hours are as followed:

Friday: 5pm - 11pm

Saturday 3pm - 11pm

Sunday 1pm - 8pm

The good news is the popular business isn't closing for good, like so many eatery's have been forced to do this pandemic. The Vinyl Room is moving to an undisclosed location in Beacon.

"TVR is excited to announce our relocation to Beacon. These uncertain times have presented us with some new opportunities to grow our business, and we are looking forward to setting up shop in Beacon this coming spring," The Vinyl Room said.

The Vinyl Room did not say where in Beacon the new location will be located or when they will open in Beacon.

"Stay tuned as TVR will update the relocation progress as it develops, and we are beyond excited to see where the next journey takes us," The Vinyl Room added. "See you all in Beacon very soon, cheers!"

Keep Reading:

The Hudson Valley Is Saying Goodbye To Nearly 40 Eateries

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

Dunkin' Closed 8 Hudson Valley Locations