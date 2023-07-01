New Yorkers Can Try Pepsi Flavored Ketchup Soon

They're calling it colachup. Why not Pepsup? Would you try this condiment?

Summer is here and you know people are excited that the outdoor grills are getting fired up once again. It is the perfect time of year to enjoy a burger or a hot dog.

What do you put on your dog? Some people keep it simple and will throw on some ketchup or mustard. If you want to get adventurous with your hotdog this July you can try a very interesting new condiment from Pepsi.

Pepsi infused Ketchup to be offered in New York.

One of the best places to have a hot dog is while you are at the ballpark. Pepsi is introducing a Pepsi infused ketchup to put on your hot dog while at the stadium this 4th of July. The experimental compunction will be available at select stadiums and Yankee Stadium is on the list.

Does colachup really sound that strange? Will it catch on and be a permanent condiment and possibly a favorite? I guess we'll see. Maybe it will be available for retail for a limited time.