Peak Leaf Peeking Is Here In New York [MAP]

One of the best reasons to live in New York is when Autumn hits and all the leaves start to change color. We are now reaching peak peeking season to see some amazing colors across the state.

Currently, you will have to head to the Northern part of the state to see some brilliant colors. Currently, the Adirondack mountains are in peak conditions for leaves changing colors. The leaves are also almost at peak peeking in the Catskills too.

We are starting to see the Southern Tier move more into peak season while much of the Upstate is already moving towards peak season.

Western New York along with Long Island is still in the patchy part of the color-changing season. These two areas should reach peak peeking around the beginning of November.

Of course, the timetable is constantly moving with different weather fronts moving across the county. You can follow along the IloveNY.com website to get the latest update on the Fall Foilage.

To get the best experience of the Fall Foliage, there are certain places you will want to check out. They include:

Niagara Falls State Park

Letchworth State Park

Harris Hill Soaring Center

Upper Delaware Scenic Byway

Olympic Jumping Complex

Gore Mountain

Salmon River

Every year we see these amazing colors because leaves start to end their food-making process as the length of daylight and temperature change. This causes the chlorophyll in the leaves to break down and the leaves lose their green color while the yellow and orange colors become more visible.

This is the last stage of life for the leaves and they will begin to fall off the tree.

