Guests Must Navigate This Garrison Haunted House Blindfolded

Going through one of the many haunted attractions in the Hudson Valley this time of year is basically tradition. So why not spice it up with a little twist.

Don't get me wrong, haunted houses, hayrides and corn mazes are terrifying on a cold October Hudson Valley night. But have you ever thought about going through them...blindfolded?

Probably not, if you're anything like me, because you'd like to find the quickest route away from the scares. However, one Garrison haunted theater is pulling the curtain over your eyes and forcing you to use all your other senses to make it out alive.

The Dark House is a new "intense and terrifying immersive horror experience unlike any haunted house you've ever been" according to their website. They explain that guests will be " enveloped in darkness right from the beginning" and will have depend on their other 4 senses and your own " horrifying imagination to get you to the end."

Did that not send a chill down your spine?

You and your team will navigate through a haunted house being directed by an audio headset and you will, wait for it..."hear, taste, smell and touch the world around you." We're not too sure what you'll be tasting, but it sounds like quite the adventure "as your “guides” activate tactile elements at key inflection points in the audio to make it all come to horrifying life."

Are you brave enough to navigate through The Dark House blindfolded? Who are you putting on your team to get you through?

The Dark House is opened October 7th through October 31st at the Philipstown Depot Theater in Garrison. Tickets are available now for purchase, but you must book a reservation.

