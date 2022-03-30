PD: Hudson Valley Dr. Sexually Touched Young Patients in New York

Hudson Valley parents are concerned after learning a local pediatrician is accused of touching patients inappropriately.

On Tuesday, Columbia County District Attorney Paul Czajka and Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore announced Ibrahim Rabadi, 63, of Red Hook, NY was arraigned on a sealed indictment in Columbia County Court.

A grand jury charged Rabadi, a Columbia County pediatrician, with one count of course of sexual conduct against a child, a class D felony, two counts of forcible touching, sexual abuse, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors.

Gavel and stethoscope. medical jurisprudence. legal definition of medical malpractice. attorney. common errors doctors, nurses and hospitals make Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum of 7 years in prison.

The Dutchess County resident with offices in Hudson and Catskill is accused of sexually touching young patients.

Google Google loading...

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2021 at Rabadi’s office at 98 Green Street where he specializes in pediatric and adolescent medicine, according to the Hudson Police department.

Hudson PD Hudson PD loading...

The investigation began after two female victims reported separate incidents to police, independent of one another, officials say.

Google Google loading...

Rabadi also has a practice at 35 Jefferson Avenue, Catskill.

Police believe there could be more victims.

"The Hudson Police Department requests persons who believe they may have information relative to these or similar allegations to contact detectives at (518) 828-3388. Law enforcement will keep all such calls confidential," the Hudson Police Department wrote in a press release.

HPD/Google HPD/Google loading...

The District Attorney’s Office requested the court issue an order of protection barring the upper Hudson Valley doctor from having contact with the alleged victims and anyone under 18.

7 Healthy Things You Need During A New York Winter Winter is here and of course, we all know what it does to our bodies.

7 Of the Most Unsafe Streets in Newburgh, New York There are the 7 Most unsafe streets in Newburgh according to Crime Grade.

Newburgh New York Water Front Restaurants It has boats. It has entertainment and boy does it have an amazing selection of food and drink. Take in the beautiful Newburgh Waterfront on the historic Hudson River while enjoying top-shelf food and drink. Fine and casual dining with a backdrop of the Hudson River from the Newburgh Beacon Bridge to the north and Bannerman's castle to the south. What the river and the boats go by while enjoying every type of food you can imagine from pizza to seafood to steaks to barbeques even tacos you can have it all at these 8 Newburgh Waterfront restaurants.