Very Helpful ‘Paw Pantry’ Pet Food Bank Available for Residents

It's a great resource for pet owners in the Orange County area. Times are very tough right now and it's a struggle for people to buy their own food let alone food for their animals. Even though it shouldn't be, it can be embarrassing to ask for help. However, the Hudson Valley has great services and programs to help everyone out. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a great service that provides aid and helps out pet owners.

What program is open and available in Port Jervis, NY?

The Paw Pantry Pet Food Bank provides a special service and it is available on Tuesdays from 2pm-4pm right at the Humane Society of Port Jervis/Deerpark. What a great way to help people and you never know when you might need it.

Can you make an appointment if you need it?

Yes, you can reserve a spot by sending an email to hspjfoodpantry@gmail.com. This way you can still go and have a little bit of space from others. Nobody should ever have to worry about bot having enough food for their pets or feel bad for needing extra assistance.

Thank you to everyone in the Hudson Valley who runs these programs and everyone who donates to help make them possible. It's a team effort and we have a great community because of everyone who is involved and cares about others.

We are talking about helping, here are ways to help your Hudson Valley neighbors and free libraries in the area:

