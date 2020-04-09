It appears for weeks parts of the Today Show have been anchored from the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, March 18, Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie anchored the show from her home.

"Here's what happened. I wasn't feeling my best, a little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn't have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren't we?" she said on the show. "So in an abundance of caution, and also to really model the vigilance the CDC is asking of all of us right now, we followed the advice of NBC's medical team. "And so here I am, I'm working from home as we speak, and we're still together. And we're gonna get this show on the air, and we have a lot of information we want to get to our viewers this morning."

Guthrie has continued to broadcast the show from her home's basement. On Monday, she gave a little clue of where she is.

"I'm home. I'm home. The reason, Honda, my family is upstate. So I'm sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less. So I'm trying to work from home and also frankly this what those officials are telling us what to do. So that's exactly what I'm gonna do," Guthrie said on Monday.

Guthrie didn't say where her home is. But she did say she's sticking to the city less and less. In 2017, she told People she has a home in Rhinebeck.

“We have a place in Rhinebeck, New York. It’s not a long drive," she told People.

Last year, Guthrie, Jenna Bush and Siri Daly, the wife of Carson Daly, said on the Today Show they spent the weekend together in Rhinebeck.

If you watch the Today Show in the future it may appear that Guthrie is back in New York City. She's currently still broadcasting at home, but NBC updated her background so she "has a little bit of 30 Rock."