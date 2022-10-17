Heavy traffic and closures are being reported after a reported high-speed chase and wrong-way crash on or near a bridge in the Hudson Valley.

Update: NY Alert reports all blocked lanes have been reopened. Below is our original story with information about the crash and closure.

On Monday, Oct. 17, just before 3 p.m., Interstate 84 was closed near exit 39 (Route 9W) in the Town of Newburgh, due to a crash and police activity in the area. The westbound lane of the highway was closed.

Part of Interstate 84 Closed in Newburgh, Orange County, New York

"84 westbound bumper to bumper due to 84 East being shut down right before 9w accident. Multi car pileup including NYS trooper car," Shane Henderson posted on Facebook.

About an hour later the westbound lane was reopened, but NY Alert announced more lanes were closed or blocked.

Dawn Davenport/FB Dawn Davenport/FB loading...

"Right and Center lanes remain blocked, Left lane is open on E/B I-84 between Exit 39A and Newburgh Beacon Bridge, T/Balmville, Orange Co. due to a crash/police activity. W/B all lanes have been reopened," NY Alert stated.

Those lanes remained closed and blocked due to ongoing police activity, as of NY Alert's last update at 4 p.m.

Exit in Newburgh, New York Closed After Accident, Police Activity

"I-84 EAST BOUND 9w Exit NEWBURGH CLOSED** till further notice due to a serious MVA and investigation," Orange and County Fire stated.

Dawn Davenport/FB Dawn Davenport/FB loading...

Heavy Traffic on Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Heavy traffic was reported on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

"Newburgh Beacon Bridge: Heavy traffic Westbound. Seek alternative route," New York State Bridge Authority stated

Hudson Valley traffic reporter Adrienne Watson told us a vehicle fleeing police was driving the wrong-way across the bridge and crashed into another vehicle, possible a truck, near exit 39. Watson was told the chase reportedly started in Fishkill, near Route 9 and continued onto I-84 in Dutchess County and then onto the bridge.

Dawn Davenport/FB Dawn Davenport/FB loading...

Chase May Have Started In Fishkill, New York On or Near Route 9

"A vehicle involved in a police chase was driving the wrong way across the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. He was going Westbound, in the Eastbound lanes. The vehicle reportedly hit a vehicle near Exit 39, possibly a truck," Wason told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

More information isn't known at this time. We will update if more information is made available.

Video from the scene can be seen below:

