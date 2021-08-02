I can remember back to the days when I had a little one and there were toys galore. Some toys made a sound (the Barney Banjo) others used my son's imagination, like the box the clothes dryer came in. Yes, that box was a particular favorite, he would play with that for hours.

Remembering how much Winnie the Pooh was loved in our household, made me want to share with the world that a toy, that I can see new parents, either getting while they were making their way through Walgreen's or maybe someone got it for you to help you celebrate your new little one, is being recalled.

Parents, take a breath for a minute. Ask yourself a few quick questions before you go into panic mode.

What is being recalled? It's the Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets, that were sold at Walgreens nationwide, between the time frame of September 2019 through January 2020 for $9.99, over 54,000 of them. Why is it being recalled? The feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. Have any children been hurt? Please say no, please say no. The CPSC has received 8 reports of the feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle detaching. Thankfully there have been no reports of injuries or deaths. What do you do if you have one of these toys? Take it away and keep it away from your little one immediately. Then, take it to a local Walgreens location for a full refund.

What has been your child's favorite toy? Is it something that made you go silly? That plays music, like a Farmer in the Dell toy or the Barney Banjo? Or was it something that showed your child's creativity, like building blocks or the box to the refrigerator? Feel free to share a picture that you took with us through the app. We would love to see those photos!

