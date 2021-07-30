Over-the-Top Pancake Restaurant To Open Second Spot in Poughkeepsie Galleria

A Hudson Valley pancake factory is flipping it's way to the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

We love to see a small Hudson Valley business gain enough momentum to open up a second location. It's even better when they get a cozy spot in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

If you're a fan of breakfast food, notably pancakes, then you probably have heard of The Village Pancake Factory in Pleasant Valley. They have an incredible Instagram account that shows off their wide array of pancakes.

"How many ways can you have pancakes?" you may be asking. Well according to The Village Pancake Factory, 30 different. Their Instagram account explains that they aren't just focused on Pancakes, they write that they are the home of:

30 different types of pancakes with a spin Homemade soups. Gluten free Pancakes and waffles. Burgers . Salads and much more.

This hidden gem in Pleasant Valley is now opening a second location. You can down a stack of pancakes at The Village Pancake Factory Poughkeepsie Galleria location where Ruby Tuesday's used to be. The family owned business shared the good news on social media earlier this week writing:

We are excited to announce that we will soon be opening our second location in the @poughkeepsie_galleria. Our offering of gluten free homemade Pancakes and waffles as well as French fries are enjoyed by many. These past two years have been a pleasure to meet all our new customers that came from around the block and from far. Even during COVID you guys supported us with our family meals, carhop service, take out and our outdoor seating. We gathered such a following that we see some of you travel from Newburgh, Hopewell, Amenia, Millbrook and Danbury, passing many other places to come and eat with us, we appreciate you all.

No word yet on when they'll be opening their doors in the Poughkeepsie Galleria. If you'd like to get a sneak peek of the 30 pancakes they'll be offering and for updates on they'll be opening check The Village Pancake Factory on Instagram:

You can still visit their first location at 1540 Main Street in Pleasant Valley.

