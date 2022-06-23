Ozzy Osbourne will release a new song called "Patient Number 9" this week, as the legendary metal singer teased in a short video on Wednesday (June 22). It will be the rocker's first new material since his 2020 album, Ordinary Man.

However, as of now, listeners don't know much more than what the "Madman" himself has made known about the tune. So let's take a look at everything we can currently find out about "Patient Number 9," which Osbourne confirmed will arrive on Friday (June 24).

Watch the teaser down toward the bottom of this page.

Ozzy Wrote It About His Wife, Sharon

Thanks to an interview back in 2021, we know that "Patient Number 9" is about Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne — the Osbourne matriarch, media personality, wife and manager of the 73-year-old rock star.

"There's one [song] called 'Patient Number 9," Ozzy said on his Sirius XM show Ozzy's Boneyard last year, per Metal Injection. He added, "It's one we wrote about Sharon and I."

It Has Art From Todd McFarlane

In Ozzy's tease for the song on social media, frames flash from what appears to be a partially animated music video for the single. Comic book artist and cult action figure maker Todd McFarlane is tagged in the post. Could it be McFarlane animated the music video?

This seems a likely possibility, judging by the quick glances we get at the teaser clip. McFarlane is best known for his contributions to comic art for Spawn and The Amazing Spider-Man.

It's Produced by the Same Team as Ozzy's Last Album

The album is produced by Andrew Watt, also simply known as "Watt," the superstar producer and guitar player who broke through with Post Malone has gone on to win the good graces of numerous rockers, including Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. We know that Watt produced the forthcoming Ozzy album. It likely also features other repeat contributors Duff McKagan and Chad Smith.

The album is also said to include contributions from Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Mike McCready, Joshua Homme and Robert Trujillo per a Smith interview earlier this year, but which special guests feature on this particular new track has not been revealed.

In May, Sharon said of Ozzy's progress, "He' finished another album which is coming out in September. … He's busy in the studio. He still does all his writing and singing, and it keeps him really happy. He'll never stop singing and writing." (via MetalSucks)

Also: An Update on Ozzy's Health

Last week, Sharon provided a positive post after Ozzy's recent major neck and spine surgery, explaining the rock star is "on the road to recovery." Ozzy himself also relayed a recuperative message. His injuries stem from a 2003 ATV accident that seriously wounded the former Black Sabbath singer and solo artist often called the "Prince of Darkness." In April, Ozzy tested positive for COVID. Sharon subsequently contracted the virus, too.

Ozzy, "Patient Number 9" Teaser