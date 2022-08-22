Owner Of Longtime Poughkeepsie Business Injured By ‘Drunk Driver’

A Hudson Valley father who runs a 43-year-old family business was badly hurt by an alleged drunk driver. His family is hoping for help.

On Friday, 32-year-old Salvatore Carbone of Hyde Park was involved in a "terrible motorcycle accident" on Route 9G in Dutchess County, his wife wrote in a GoFundMe for the family.

Hyde Park Man Injured In "Terrible Motorcycle Accident" in Dutchess County, New York

"A drunk driver cut him off on 9g and Sal hit his car straight on. The driver was arrested on sight after failing multiple sobriety tests. I was following with our car, as he was returning his friend’s motorcycle, and I witnessed the entire accident," Mio Carbone states in the GoFundMe.

Salvatore's injuries are said to be "extensive," including a fractured neck, sternum and upper back. He also has a huge open wound on his left leg. He needed surgery for his leg and head wound, according to his wife.

"They are saying his leg might take a few months. His neck fracture looks a little better, but his neck brace will have to be kept on for several weeks," Mio wrote on Facebook.

Owner Of Longtime Poughkeepsie, New York Business Injured By Alleged Drunk Driver

Salvatore is the owner and "master barber" at Marino's Barber Shop located on South Road inside the Poughkeepsie Plaza in Poughkeepsie, New York. His injuries will keep him out of work for several weeks and his wife is 35 weeks pregnant.

"As a barber, Sal works on his feet and because of his long recovery ahead he will be out of work for several months. I am currently 35 weeks pregnant and will be giving birth in just a couple (of) weeks. Leaving for maternity leave in two weeks. So we will have no income for the next few months," Mio adds in the GoFundMe. "I feel awkward setting this up, but anything you can give to help out our family will truly be appreciated."

The family already has a 4-year-old boy. Marino's Barber Shop has been open in Poughkeepsie for over 43 years, according to the barbershop's Facebook. Salvatore took running the barbershop from his father.

Salvatore is originally from Poughkeepsie, New York and attended Arlington High School and Dutchess Community College, according to his Facebook.

How To Help Carbone Family

As of this writing, nearly $12,500 has been raised for the Carbone family. CLICK HERE to donate.

