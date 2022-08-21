Don’t Believe the Rumors! Beloved HV Deli is NOT Closing

Finally some good news when it comes to the closings of local Hudson Valley businesses. Dutchess county residents can breathe a sigh of relief that this community favorite isn't going anywhere, despite what you may have heard.

Businesses Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY

Local businesses have been struggling lately, and while many local communities have banded together to help save their favorite stores and restaurants, many have still needed to shutter their doors. Recently the Jolly Cow in Kingston announced they were closing, and Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill has also shared the news that their 32-year run was coming to an end. Luckily for Hopewell Junction residents, however, at least one neighborhood gem isn't going anywhere.

Google Google loading...

S&J Deli in Hopewell Junction, NY

"Please stop spreading false rumors", said a Facebook post in the East Fishkill Community Forum. "S&J Deli is not permanently closed... We are open Tuesday through Sunday [and have been] for 29 years". The response from local residents was instant.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Dutchess County, NY Responds to S&J Deli Rumors

"Absolutely the best food & service! Love Julio, Amanda & John!", said an avid fan. "Wow! Closed? Really? Was John informed?", joked another. It was great news that the deli is still open, but many were still bothered that such a rumor could get started in the first place.

Get our free mobile app

"People are so ridiculous", complained a Dutchess County woman. "Perfectly said!", added another, clearly happy that the "rumor" had been dispelled. You can check out S&J Deli here, and keep scrolling to see some more local favorites to find your new favorite sandwich below.

The 8 Best Delis Near Poughkeepsie, New York