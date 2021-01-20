People from the Hudson Valley and across New York have recently won nearly $4 million playing the lottery.

Tuesday's drawing of the Mega Millions produced no jackpot winner. With no big winner, the jackpot continues to soar. The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot will be around $970 million with a cash option of around $715 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions were 10-19-26-28-50 with a Mega Ball of 16 and a Megaplier of 2X. While no one claimed the big prize, a number of New Yorkers are a little richer today.

Thirteen New Yorkers won a "third prize" of $10,000, 336 Empire State residents won a "fourth prize of $500, 817 New Yorkers are taking home $200 for a "fifth prize," 35,951 tickets sold in New York State won $10, 110,485 tickets sold in the Empire State are $4 winners while 260,711 won $2.

A $1 million "second prize" for Saturday's Powerball was sold in Rockland County. The ticket was sold at the Gulf Mart on Central Avenue in Pearl River, the New York State lottery reports.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing were 14-20-39-65-67 with a Powerball of 02, according to the New York State Lottery website. The ticket hit on all five numbers but not the Powerball.

A $2 million lotto ticket for a "second prize" was also sold in Orange County, according to the New York lottery. That ticket was for the Tuesday, Jan. 5 Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 20-43-51-55-57, with Mega Ball 4, according to the New York State Lottery website.

The $2 million lotto ticket was sold at the Citgo Mart located at 28 Carpenter Avenue in Middletown, according to the state's lottery website. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, officials say.

