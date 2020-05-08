Over 2,220 Hudson Valley Residents Have Died From COVID-19

Nearly 300 Hudson Valley residents died from coronavirus in the past week.

Sixteen more deaths were reported in Ulster County since Hudson Valley Post's last report, bringing the county total to 51, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The New York State Department of Health reports 27 more deaths since last Friday in Dutchess County, 10 more fatalities in Putnam County, 38 more Rockland County deaths and 153 more fatalities from Westchester County.

There are now 96 reported deaths in Dutchess County, 55 from Putnam County, 1,184 in Westchester County and 436 from Rockland County, according to the New York State Department of Health.

On Thursday, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced 44 residents have died from COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the county total to 364.

Sullivan County reported three more deaths on its COVID-19 dashboard since last week. The county now has 25 fatalities due to COVID-19.