‘Outrageous, Absurd’ Plan Makes It Cost More To Drive In New York

It might soon cost a lot more to drive in New York State. New Yorkers called this "outrageous" and "absurd."

With inflation at or near an all-time high, the last thing most want to hear is higher tolls. Sadly, New York State officials are considering raising prices on the New York State Thruway.

Tolls May Increase On New York State Thruway

courtesy photo courtesy photo loading...

The New York State Thruway Authority is scheduled to meet to discuss raising tolls across the 496-mil New York State Thruway, NY 1 reports.

If approved tolls would increase by 5 percent by Jan. 1, 2024. Another 5 percent toll increase would hit Empire State drivers in January 2027.

A toll increase would mark the first increase in over a decade, officials note.

Tolls Could Also Increase On Mario Cuomo Bridge

Increased Tolls on Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo loading...

The proposal would also raise prices to travel over the Mario Cuomo Bridge in the Hudson Valley. The plan calls for a 50-cent increase each year from 2024-2027.

By 2027 the cost to cross the bridge that connects Rockland and Westchester counties will be $7.75

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York State Thruway Authority To Discuss Raising Prices

Google Google loading...

The New York State Thruway Authority will start the process of raising prices this week with a meeting planned for Dec. 5.

"Here are the facts behind the proposal: Tolls remain frozen through 2023 and if passed, we will maintain some of the lowest toll rates in the nation," Thruway Authority spokesman Jonathan Dougherty said in a statement.

Before any decision is made the New York State Thruway Authority will hold public hearings.

"As a tolling authority, we receive no state, federal or local tax dollars to support our operations, and when effective, we will not have had a system-wide toll increase for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. This is a responsible financial plan to ensure the Authority will meet its growing capital and infrastructure needs for a system that is approaching 70 years in age," Dougherty said.

New York State Lawmakers Outraged By Potential Toll Hike

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D-Rotterdam) calls the proposal “outrageous."

"Shocked to see Thruway Authority come out with an outrageous toll hike proposal today while families struggle with inflation, rising costs. Clearly they’re out of touch with the times we’re living in—that’s why I’ve introduced a new bill to enact a much-needed toll hike freeze," Santabarbara tweeted.

Meanwhile, New York Republican Senator Jim Tedisco, from Glenville, called a toll hike "absurd," according to CBS 6 Albany.

A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In New York State Keep scrolling to see pictures of the newly revamped New York State Thruway service areas.

New York’s 7 Coziest Small Towns That You Should Visit Luckily for us, we don't have to travel very far to find a super cozy town to visit because New York is home to seven of the coziest towns in the United States!

25 Craziest UFO Sightings in New York in 2022 New York residents see a lot of weird things in any given year, but some of us claim to see things outside the normal level of New York weird like UFOs.

The Most Competitive Colleges In New York State Future college students: Here are the colleges and universities in New York State that are really hard to get into - so be prepared to work hard!