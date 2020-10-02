Orange County Offering Drive-Thru Rabies Vaccinations

Help protect your pets by having them vaccinated for rabies. Orange is offering free vaccinations this month.

The Orange County Department of Health along with the Town of New Windsor is assisting residents to safeguard the health of their pets by offering a free drive-thru for animal rabies vaccinations.

The clinic will be held in the Town of New Windsor on Saturday, October 17 at Kristi Babcock Memorial Park located at 660 Mt. Airy Road from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Orange County Commissioner of Health Dr. Irina Gelman said:

Ensuring your family’s pet is properly vaccinated prior to possible exposure is critical to protecting yourself, your pet, and your community from rabies,” cautions Orange County Commissioner of Health. When the family dog or cat is unvaccinated and exposed to rabies it can threaten the lives of all family members

To ensure the health ad safety of all attendants, residents, staff, and volunteers, you are being asked to limit one person for accompanying each pet. Every person who attends the clinic must wear a mask or face covering. Attendees are also asked to remain in their vehicles.

If you plan on attending the clinic to have your pets vaccinated, pre-registration is recommended. To pre-register your pet, you can visit the Town of Windsor website. You may also call (845) 563-4611.

This free clinic is open to cats, dogs, and ferrets of Orange County residents only. All pets must be restrained by leash or carrier and proof of prior vaccination should be brought to the clinic for the three-year shot.

Residents must be aware that ferret shots are only good for one year regardless of proof of vaccinations.