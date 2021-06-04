Inmate Attempted Suicide at Orange County Jail in Goshen

The Orange County Sheriff's Office reported that a 26 year old male inmate attempted to take his own life Tuesday afternoon at the Orange County Jail facility, and is now in the hospital receiving treatment.

It was reported by the jail in a press release on Thursday that the inmate attempted suicide by hanging just before 3pm on Tuesday, June 1st, in one of the medical units at the correctional facility where he was being housed.

Medical intervention procedures, including CPR, were performed by Orange County Corrections Officers as well as facility medical staff, when the man was found in the unit. Once stable, and additional medical assistance arrived on scene, the inmate then was transported to Garnett Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill by Goshen Volunteer Ambulance along with Mobile Life Support Services. He is is currently under care in the hospital.

Additional details about the 26 year old inmate's identity, or any further details about the incident have not been provided to Hudson Valley post at this time.

This situation has been classified as a mandatory reportable incident, Orange County Officials say, and so the New York State Commission of Correction have been notified.

The Orange County Correctional facility is located in Goshen, NY, and is a medium security detention center with most inmates serving less than two years.

