OPINION: The Covid Measure that Should Stay in Place

Masks can be suffocating, especially in the summer. I get it. People just seem so much happier since they’ve been able to take their masks off. Or maybe it’s just because I can see them smile now. In any case, I’m glad we no longer have to wear masks if we choose not to. But there is one thing we did during the pandemic that I think should stay. Plexiglass.

I was in a diner over the weekend, and I realized that I love the plexiglass that was till in place between the booths. Not snotty kids from the next booth leaning over the back of the seat while you’re trying to eat. It was a pleasure. I liked the added privacy. And protection. Yes, protection.

You may or may not have noticed that there were a lot less people with colds and flu last winter. I think masks had a lot to do with that, but I also think the plexiglass helped. I mean, it’s already in place, why not just keep it there? In grocery stores, I can still talk to the cashier, but if that cashier has a cold, I’m thankful to have the plexiglass between us. And since it’s already there…

Am I the only one who feels this way? I understand wanting to take the masks off, those are definitely an invasion of our closest personal space. But what does the plexiglass prevent us from doing besides possibly getting sick? It’s there, we paid money to have it there. Let’s keep it there, at least for a while, and see if it makes a difference. My guess is that it won't hurt.

