Here in the Hudson Valley and across America people everywhere are preparing for all of the craziness that is the holiday season. However before the holidays roll in, there is one holiday on the calendar that comes first and it's a holiday dedicated to the brave men and women who defend our nation.

Get our free mobile app

That holiday is Veteran's Day. In celebration and thanks for Veteran's Day this year, it was recently announced that Orange County will be participating in a relatively new initiative dedicated to supporting its local veterans. That initiative is called Operation Green Light and the celebration starts today.

Green lightbulb iStock loading...

What is Operation Green Light?

Operation Green Light as stated is an initiative that was started just two years ago and it came about through the joint efforts of both the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and the New York State County Veteran Service Officers’ Association.

The goal of the initiative is simple but necessary and that goal is to....

...support veterans of all military conflicts and raises awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans as well as the County, State, and Federal resources that are available to assist veterans and their families.

leekris leekris loading...

Operation Green Light starts today November 6, 2023, and will last through November 12, 2023. In the press release from Orange County Government, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus announced just exactly how the county will be participating in Operation Green Light and there's also a way for regular citizens to participate as well.

VetZero Win McNamee / Getty Images loading...

Saying "Thank You" to Our Veterans

For Operation Green Light, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus announced that the Orange County Government Center will be illuminated with green lights from November 6th through the 12th. As Executive Neuhaus stated...

Arseniy45 Arseniy45 loading...

...By shining a green light, we let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported and that their service matters...

People at home can participate as well. As the name implies, all any individual would have to do is simply change out one of their normal light bulbs and replace it with a green light bulb instead. The idea is that the green light will be noticeable by your friends, family and neighbors and encourage conversations, and in return more green lights will begin to shine.

Veterans Day Honored In Nation's Capital Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla loading...

Residents are also encouraged to share their own participation in Operation Green Light by posting about it on social media and using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight. For Orange County veterans, more information regarding resources available for veterans can be found by contacting Veterans Service Agency Director Christian Farrell at 845-291-2470 or cfarrell@orangecountygov.com.

28 Distinguished Historic Figures Buried at West Point Cemetery New York State is rich in history. West Point Cemetery acts as a national historic landmark and the final resting place for 28 historic figures. From Medal of Honor recipients and Military leaders to astronauts and other Military heroes, their final resting place can be found right here in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: West Point