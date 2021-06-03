One Thing They Don’t Tell You When You Buy a New Dryer

So I learned something new today, but not before I got really angry and confused. While I understand the reasoning behind it, it is just really annoying.

This past weekend, we purchased a new washing machine and a new dryer. It was time for a new set as our old one had washed its last load and needed to be put out of its misery. So we took advance of the holiday sale and got a new pair. They were offering free delivery, and it was scheduled to be delivered Thursday. Not bad just a few days to get through.

The day arrives, and I'm waiting for my new appliances to get delivered. They gave me a time window of 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lovely, now we wait. The hours tick slowly by, and finally at 4:30 p.m. I received a phone call saying they would arrive in roughly 20 to 30 minutes. They arrived at 5:15 p.m. which is technically outside the time frame I was given, but whatever at least they're here.

So the guys get the machines off the truck and out of the boxes and bring them inside. I didn't feel it was necessary to pay for installation, as I could handle the task. I did, however, pay for them to remove my old machines. One less thing I have to worry about. I inspected the new washer and dryer and they looked great. The guys left and I went to work hooking everything up.

I finished hooking the washer up and tested it out to make sure everything operated correctly, and then I moved on to the dryer. I started peeling off all that blue plastic they stretch over them to protect the finish, and then I grabbed all the paperwork out of the inside of the dryer, but it seemed that one thing was missing. Where the hell was the power cord?

How can I hook it up if I don't have a power cord? So I tried calling the store and customer service told me that I definitely have gotten a cord with it, and transferred me to the correct department where the phone rang for ten minutes until I gave up and hopped in the car and went to the store. Upon arriving at the store and telling the associate what happened, he informed that they do not come with the power cord. I guess I understand as it's a special power cord that they can charge you an extra $20 for when you already spent a crap ton of money.

So I paid for the stupid power cord and went home and installed it. I just wish the lady that sold me the set would have mentioned that it doesn't come with one, so I could have at least taken the cord off my old dryer and saved a trip to the store and the money. I guess it is what it is and sometimes you learn something new.

