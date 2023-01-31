One Dead After Snowmobiles Crash Through Lake in New York

The snowmobile crash claimed the life of a 42-year-old man in New York.

A day snowmobiling in New York took a tragic turn last week as one man was killed while riding on a poplar lake in Upstate New York.

According to News 10, the Fulton County Sheriff's department received a call around 8 p.m. on January 26th that reported a snowmobile accident occurred on southern Adirondacks Peck Lake located in the Town of Bleecker, New York in Fulton County.

Snowmobiles Fall Through Ice

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino told News 10 that a group of snowmobilers was riding on the lake when two of the three snowmobiles went through the ice. Riding one of the snowmobiles, along with two lifelong friends was 42-year-old Todd Wheaton of Johnstown, New York.

The sheriff said that when the sleds fell through the ice, the other two riders tried to rescue Wheaton with throw ropes, but they were unsuccessful. "It’s not a good time, they’re not in a good place. They’ve all been friends, everyone knows they’re always hanging out together."

As emergency crews from ENCON Police, State fire officials, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Saratoga County dive team responded they were unable to locate and save Wheaton.

The dive team unfortunately located Wheaton’s body around five hours after the search began.

Todd Wheaton

The sheriffs shared that Wheaton was a husband, father of a young child, and very active in his community. Wheaton's family has started a GoFundMe page to try and help.

The organizer of the page said,

"Never in a million years did I ever think I would have to be doing this…. We lost Todd last night…an amazing husband, father, son, friend and so much more. There are just not enough words to explain how much he was loved and the pain his wife and family are going through at this time. Please help us and their two-month-old son with anything you can give to help my sister in this time of need."

Snowmobilers Need to Stay off Lakes at This Time

If you plan to ride snowmobiles at any point this winter please be advised that because of the irregular weather conditions we've had recently, riders should stay off any lakes or bodies of water because although they may have been frozen solid before, the higher than normal temperatures could mean they aren't safe to ride across. Sheriff Giardino said, "We’re asking, so this doesn’t happen to someone else’s family and friends, to stay off the lakes."

