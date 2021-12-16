Are You Legally Required to Register a Snowmobiles in New York?

So, are you eagerly awaiting the first good snowfall so you can bust out the snowmobiles and enjoy hitting the winter trails? There are a few things that you need to do before you can just hit the road, of course there is.

What do you need to do before you can 'hit the snowmobile trails?'

You will need to make sure that your snowmobile is registered with New York State, through the Department of Motor Vehicles, just like a car or a motorcycle. The cost to do this is $100.

If you want to ride it on the NYS Trail system, you will need to show insurance for it as well.

What if you only want to ride your snowmobile on your own property? If you only want to ride it on your own property, not on any official NYS trails, then you don't have to register it.

You have to wear a helmet when you are riding, just like a motorcycle.

You cannot operate the snowmobile under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Do you need to register your snowmobile in New York if you are not a resident of NYS? Come on! This is New York, you can't get away with anything without paying for it. You will need to register it. You can get an out-of-state temporary registration which will allow you to operate it for 15 days.

It is also recommended that you take a hands-on Snowmobile operator safety class. Remember to always wear your helmet and dress appropriately. Have fun and stay safe.

