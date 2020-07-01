NYSP: New York Men Caught With Illegal Fireworks in Hudson Valley

Two men from New York were allegedly caught with over $5,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

On Monday, New York State Police stopped a vehicle traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Greenville for allegedly traveling 86 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Troopers observed a large number of fireworks in plain view on the rear seat of the driver's car, police say. The driver, a 51-year-old man from Mechanicville, was charged with unlawful sale of fireworks.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Greenville Court on July 23,

Also on Monday, New York State Police from Orange County stopped a cargo van for an alleged vehicle and traffic law violation. While interviewing the driver, troopers learned that the van contained a large number of fireworks with a value of $5,000, police say.

While troopers were continuing to interview the operator of the van, another vehicle came to the scene. The operator of that vehicle, a 46-year-old man from Delancy, stated that the fireworks were his and he placed them in the van, according to New York State Police.

The 46-year-old was charged with unlawful sale of fireworks.