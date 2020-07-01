A judge in the Hudson Valley has blocked a book about how Donald Trump's family created the "World's Most Dangerous Man."

Mary Trump's book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," was scheduled to be released this month. On Tuesday, Judge Hal Greenwald of Dutchess County Supreme Court granted a preliminary injunction that at least temporarily blocks the book from being published, The Hill reports.

The tell-all book, by President Donald Trump's niece, Mary, reportedly contains damaging words about Donald Trump and the Trump family.

"In this revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him, Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and Donald’s only niece, shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric," Simon & Schuster, the book's publisher, said about the book.

Donald Trump's brother, Robert, is trying to block the book because he argues the book violates a nondisclosure agreement.

Greenwald is also ordering Mary Trump and her publisher, or their lawyers, to appear in court on July 10. Lawyers for the book's publisher filed an appeal on Tuesday. Mary Trump's attorney plans to appeal the Dutchess County judge's ruling.

“The trial court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment. We will immediately appeal,” Ted Boutrous, Mary Trump's lawyer, told The Hill. “This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be suppressed even for one day.”

President Trump told Axios Mary Trump isn't "allowed to write a book."