New York State: Is It Legal to Drive With Cannabis in Your Car?

Did you ever even think that you would be asking this question? With all of the changes that New York State has been going through with the legalization of recreational marijuana and cannabis, the time has come to ask that question.

The time has also come to 100% know the answer. While the actual date to be able to walk in to a dispensary and make a recreational purchase is not known at the time of this writing, it is indeed coming. Will it be before the end of 2022?

Who makes the legal rules about cannabis in New York State?

While that is being debated, where can you find information? You can keep scrolling or you can check out the New York State Office of Cannabis Management site. In addition to letting you know what is legal and what is not, they also have information on job openings in 'Canna-business' across New York. In some cases, you could even become a state employee.

So, can you legally have cannabis in your car in New York State? What gives?

So, according to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, the answer is a resounding, yes!. Well, just wait, that doesn't mean that you can smoke it while you are driving, or that you can be driving under the influence. Also, a passenger in your car can not be smoking it while you are driving either.

How much cannabis can you have in the car at one time in New York State?

According to the NYSOCM, adults 21 and older can have up to three (3) ounces of cannabis and up to twenty-four (24) grams of concentrated cannabis. Just remember that driving while impaired is still a ticket-able offense and depending on how impaired you are, you can be facing some serious issues with the law.

While everyone in New York State is awaiting the first day of sales, here are the 93 Hudson Valley towns that have said, yes, please, we will allow it to be sold here.

