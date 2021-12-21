New York is Ranked No. ??? in Christmas Tree Production

Christmas is less than a week away, and by now, most people probably have their Christmas trees up. The big question; however, is do you have a real tree or a fake tree? Personally, I have three fake trees up this year across the house. We love being able to take out our trees out from the garage each year; however, there is something special about getting a real/live tree. Millions of families each year take part in the tradition of either chopping down their own tree from a farm, or picking up a real tree from vendors. In 2019, it is estimated that 26.2 million live/real Christmas trees were purchased, with 350 million Christmas trees growing on Christmas Tree farms in the U.S. at any given moment.

In regards to the most popular, best-selling species in The U.S. are:

Fraser fir Noble fir Douglas fir Basalm fir Scotch pine

Where does New York land on the list for Christmas tree production? At least in the Hudson Valley, it feels like we have an abundance of Christmas farms and vendors around to choose from. Just traveling down Route 9, I can think of at least 5 stops where people can pick up a tree from a parking-lot vendor. Well, New York does rank within the Top 15 Largest Christmas tree growing states according to Pick Your Own Christmas Tree.org 2021, but where exactly? Which state is Number 1? The rankings may surprise you! Take a look below to see the rankings for 2021, and learn a little bit about the statistics and fun facts for those states.

Top 15 Christmas Tree Growing States in 2021 This is the list of the 15 largest Christmas tree-growing states in the United States, from lowest to highest, ranked by Pick Your Own Christmas Tree.org.

