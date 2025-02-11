Will New York Adopt its Own ‘Anti-Movie Trailer’ Law?

Could the days of sitting through endless movie trailers may soon be coming to an end?

Theaters have been complaining for years that people aren't coming to the movies like they used to, but have done very little to make the movie-going experience better than sitting at home.

More and more people are opting to sit on their comfy couches to watch a new release on a streaming service instead of heading out to the theater, and for good reason. The movie theater experience is not what it once used to be. Smaller screens, low-quality digital projectors and $22 for a bag of popcorn are just some of the reasons why people would rather stay home no matter how magical Nicole Kidman says the movie theater is.

Now, a new law is aimed at combating one of the most annoying moviegoing experiences.

Law Targets Long Commercials and Trailers Before the Movie Starts

Senator Martin Looney of Connecticut has proposed a law that would force movie theaters to disclose the actual start times of movies. As it stands now, a movie that is scheduled to begin at 7pm may not play until 7:30pm. Captive audiences are forced to watch a half-hour of soda commercials, ads for mobile apps and way too many trailers before finally getting to the feature film that they paid for.

Looney wants theaters to disclose when the trailers begin and when the actual movie will start after they've concluded. The lawmaker says this will give consumers a choice of whether they want to watch the previews or just the film that they paid to see. Now that most theaters allow you to reserve your seat ahead of time, a law like this could save people lots of precious time when going out to the theater.

It's unclear how theaters feel about the new law, but most likely they're not going to be happy if fewer people wind up watching the ads before the movie. It's unclear if and when the proposal would be brought up for a vote, but if it passes it's possible that other states could take up similar legislation.

Would you support a law like this in New York? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by sending us a text on our mobile app.

