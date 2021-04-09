NY Man Selling ‘Used’ Coffin On Facebook

Hmm, yeah, we couldn't believe our eyes when we stumbled across this. A man is literally trying his luck at selling a used coffin in the Utica and 315 garage sale group.

The owner says he bought "the beautiful silver coffin" for his Halloween parties, and it seems he got a killer deal because it was dented. He purchased the regular $1500 coffin for $800, almost half off, not bad. Right? But now he's done with it and wants his 800 bucks back.

Dying of laughter yet?

The owner pitches the piece as "perfect to bury a loved one, (use) as a prop, or a piece of furniture for those into the macabre." While we move in the other direction and think it would be killer to use as a peace offering, you know, if you're looking to bury the hatchet with someone.

We're not trying to dig our own grave here, but would you seriously buy your coffin like this? You don't know what's been going on in there and that's the final nail in the coffin.