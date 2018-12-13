There are some people who feel whoever decorated the Holland Tunnel toll booth must have failed remedial art.

if you've been through the New Jersey side of the toll, you may have noticed that a few of the decoration don't match up with the letters shape-wise. For example, the triangular Christmas tree would probably have looked better covering the letter "A", rather than the letter "N" in Holland.

You'll also see the "U" in Tunnel covered with a circular wreath, making the word appear to passing motorists as "TONNEL".

Maybe not the most coordinated job, but it's upset one man from the Tribeca district so much, he's started an online petition to get it fixed. 38 year-old Cory Windelspecht says the holiday decorations are so screwed up they have a negative effect on those suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

I look at it and it makes me itch. It gives me anxiety and anger — why wouldn’t they just put [the tree] in front of the A?

He's very adamant:

When the tree is moved over to the letter A, this world is going to be a better place.

The NY Post says his change.org petition has 619 signatures as of Tuesday. NBC reports that a photo he posted on to his Facebook page has been shared over 11,000 times. Windelspecht even plans to take his gripe right to the Port Authority Thursday.

The Post says that the Port Authority claims they spoke with Windelspecht, but did not say whether or not they plan to fix the decorations.

UPDATE: ABC is reporting that the Port Authority has put up a public poll to determine what do with the decorations.