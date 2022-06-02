Every New Yorker Knows: You Don’t Do This When Riding Metro North

Every New Yorker knows there are certain rules that one needs to follow when they are riding Metro North. Taking the train in and out of New York City is a great way to commute, to travel, and to take advantage of all that NYC has to offer.

If you are a New Yorker, you know that there are certain things that you can and cannot do, while riding the train. Don't you think that others should know about this? Don't you think that these are unwritten rules that everyone should follow?

What should people do riding on a Metro North train?

One of the biggest unwritten rules about riding the train is that people are not supposed to take up their seats with their luggage or their feet. Granted there aren't as many people riding the train as there were before COVID, but don't take up a seat with your feet. If you have luggage, you must put it up in the overhead rack, unless its too big, then sit at the end of the car, where your luggage won't bug people.

Remember this when dealing with the Conductor.

Since wearing a face mask is still required on Metro North, wear it. Don't bust the chops of the conductor, ever. Don't hassle them for an issue they can't help you with. Have your ticket ready for them. If you didn't buy a ticket before you got on the train, just get your money out and buy a ticket from them. Don't give them a hard time.

What to do if you don't know the Metro North train schedule?

Don't know the schedule? Get their app. You can buy tickets on it, so you won't lose the tickets, plus you will always know what time the trains are running.

What other things to know about riding Metro North?

If there is one more vital piece of information that I can share with you about riding the train, it's don't bring stinky food on the train with you to eat. It stinks up the entire car.

If you are going to drink beverages, including alcohol, don't spill it and remember to take all of your trash and your empties with you. It is rude to leave trash on the train.

