NY Congressman Announces Grant for Poughkeepsie Fire Department

Some pretty awesome news was just recently announced for the Poughkeepsie Fire Department. On Wednesday August 16, 2023 it was announced that the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department had officially secured themselves a federal grant which would go towards acquiring new equipment.

The announcement itself came directly from New York Congressman and local representative, Pat Ryan.

Fire Department Grant Details

The new federal grant announced by Congressman Ryan is substantial and will go a long way to acquiring new critically important equipment for the city of Poughkeepsie Fire Department. The grant itself is valued at just over $324 thousand dollars ($324,450 dollars to be exact).

Some of the new equipment that will be purchased with this grant are new SCBA's or self-contained breathing apparatuses. According to the official press release, these new SPCA's will "feature safety and reliability improvements that will help reduce exposure and inhalation".

The grant itself is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighter's Grants Program.

Reaction to CPFD Grant Announcement

The announcement of the grant continues Congressman Ryan's support for and record of delivering for Hudson Valley Fire Departments as well as other first responders.

Following the announcement Congressman Ryan stated...

Our firefighters risk their lives every day to keep our community and families safe. We must have their backs...When firefighters run into a burning building, they shouldn’t have to think twice about trusting the equipment that allows them to breathe safely. I’m proud that these funds will deliver critical support for them.

The announcement of the federal grant is most definitely an important moment as evident by the responses from both the Mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie Marc Nelson and Poughkeepsie Deputy Fire Chief Vincent Parise. Both gave thanks to Congressman Ryan while also expressing how the life-saving new SCBA equipment will go a long way to save lives and aid the fire department in serving the public to the best of their ability. Their full comments can be found here in the press release.

A Brief History of Congressman Ryan's Support for First Responder's

Congressman Ryan in his administration has cemented himself in the backing of local firefighters and first responders in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this year, Congressman Ryan was a part of group that made their case to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security to add funding to the AFG program.

In addition, Congressman Ryan is a member of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus and earlier this year, and together with other Hudson Valley Fire Departments made the announcement of the “Fighting for Our Firefighters” legislative plan. The goal of this plan is to...

...support families of fallen firefighters, screen for occupation-related cancers, and protect firefighters’ Social Security and pensions.

Congressman Ryan also supports numerous other pieces of legislation that further backs and supports our firefighters and other first responders.

