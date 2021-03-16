NY Cancels Many Regents Exams This Year

CherriesJD

If you have students in high school who are enrolled in regents courses, they can breath a bit of a sigh of relief.

According to reports

When I was in high school many many years ago, my twin sister and I had the advantage of taking classes together and, in most cases, having a study partner most of the time. My father was also a high school teacher so we had the added benefit of getting some help at home as well with our courses. But even with all of that, I still remember stressing over the worry of not passing the regents exams. There was a summer that I had to take a few extra hours of math lessons because I failed a regents math test. I feel like I still have a few nightmares about that exam!

In an article from The Times Union, it is stated that:

The Regents tests will also not be a requirement to earn diplomas this year; students must simply pass their courses to graduate.

The pandemic is still very real and as we move from winter to spring, there is a hope that things will get back to a more normal look. Hopefully by the fall and the next school year, students and teachers can also find more normalcy in the classroom!

