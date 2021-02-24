Now is the Time to Start Your Hudson Valley Vegetable Garden

It’s only February, but believe it or not, this is the perfect time to start your vegetable garden her in the Hudson Valley, depending on what you’re planning to grow. I know the ground is frozen, but according to garden.org, you should be planting certain vegetables inside right about now. Here are some garden vegetables that can and should be started inside around late February.

What to Plant Now

So, if you’re itching to get that vegetable garden started, what are you waiting for? Start your plants inside now, and you’ll have a lush and healthy garden for 2021.