6 Of The Most Unique Job Opportunities In The Hudson Valley This Season

Have You Ever Heard Of Cryotherapy?









"Cryotherapy, which literally means “cold therapy,” is a technique where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes.





Cryotherapy can be delivered to just one area, or you can opt for whole-body cryotherapy. Localized cryotherapy can be administered in a number of ways, including through ice packs, ice massage, coolant sprays, ice baths, and even through probes administered into tissue."





I have heard that taking cool showers if beneficial to your health but this is stepping it up.





What Are The Benefits Of Cryotherapy?









Those who have tried cryotherapy claim that it assists with weight loss, reduces inflammation, pain and swelling, can improve blood circulation, boost metabolism and more.





As always, have a conversation with your doctor before trying something new to make sure its suitable for you.





Here Are 4 Places To Try Cryotherapy In The Hudson Valley



