Nominate Your Favorite Hudson Valley Foods

WPDH is saluting the best locally-owned restaurants in the Hudson Valley with the return of The Boris & Robyn Show's Battle of the Best.

This year has been especially hard on locally-owned restaurants. Businesses have had to reinvent themselves and find ways to keep customers happy while looking out fr the safety of their staff. Sadly, some beloved Hudson Valley restaurants have been forced to close, while others struggle to keep themselves afloat.

We hope our 2021 Battle of the Best will help shine a spotlight on some of your favorite local restaurants and encourage others to seek them out. This year's awards are a celebration of the best food the Hudson Valley has to offer, and as always, you will be the ones to decide who gets the honor of winning the Battle of the Best.

WPDH listeners will be given the task of deciding on the Hudson Valley's best foods of the year. Categories like best hamburger, hot dog, ice cream or pizza will give you the opportunity to highlight some of your favorite restaurants in the area.

The annual "Batte of the Best" survey puts you in control of the votes and gives the Hudson Valley radio listeners the final word on the very best foods in the Hudson Valley.

From now until January 15, each morning the Boris & Robyn Show will take your phone calls, emails and text messages through our free mobile app to determine the nominees for this year's ballot. Tune in every day as we take nominations for a different food category. The most popular restaurants will make their way onto the ballot as we open voting on January 18.