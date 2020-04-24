No Doctor’s Note Needed at New Hudson Valley COVID Testing Site

A new COVID-19 testing site in the Hudson Valley will allow you to get a test without a doctor's note or appointment.

On Tuesday, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced plans for a third COVID-19 testing facility in partnership with HealthAlliance. The new location will be located in Midtown Kingston and is expected to be operational next week.

"Our new testing center in Midtown Kingston will provide additional access for the community and I am looking forward to working with our Human Rights Commission to ensure that we do everything we can to ensure every resident gets the absolute best care and support," Ryan said on Tuesday.

Ryan provided more details about the testing site on Thursday during a live COVID-19 briefing. The site will be located at 27 Grand Street in Kingston and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The third testing site in Ulster County is expected to open next week and will not require a doctor's note or an appointment, according to Ryan.

Ryan said many residents said they had trouble getting a doctor's note for a test. While no doctor's order or an appointment is necessary Ryan recommends call the testing site at 845-303-2730 before heading over there.