Nikki Sixx Play Plans Got ‘Kicked Directly in the Nuts’ by COVID

Nikki Sixx was set to debut a long awaited stage play project before the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt.

He had been working on a musical adaptation of his 2007 book The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star for several years. The Motley Crue co-founder would frequently mention the project in interviews going all the way back to 2012. A run on Broadway had been rumored, and Sixx even posted an open casting call to social media in 2019. Now, it appears, all of that momentum has been stopped.

“We were close. We were already starting pre-production for the theater run on that,” Sixx explained during an interview with Nikki Omen of Canadian radio station CIFM. “The idea was to take that from city to city and plug into the recovery community and give back that way.”

Then the pandemic hit.

“[The Heroin Diaries play], obviously, got kicked directly in the nuts with COVID. As did everything, including the supply chain for my two-and-a-half year-old's build-a-blocks,” he admitted, noting that the pandemic has “affected everything.”

Sixx wasn’t clear about whether his Heroin Diaries musical would be revisited now that live music and stage performances have slowly started coming back. For the time being, it appears, he is more focussed on his new book, The First 21, and Motley Crue’s upcoming Stadium Tour.

"We have some very, very cool things that are in development, let's say. Different than anything we've done before,” Sixx said of the trek, which kicks off in June and also features Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. "Man, I can't wait.”

Motley Crue Albums Ranked We look back at everything from Too Fast for Love to Saints of Los Angeles to see which albums hold up best all these years later.

Check Out Mick Mars’ Guitar Hero Yearbook Picture